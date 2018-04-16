Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in first rehab appearance

Perez (knee) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

Perez started at catcher and played only four innings, so he'll likely need to play a full game or two behind the plate during his rehab assignment before the Royals are comfortable activating him and reinserting him as their everyday backstop. While Perez has spent the entire season on the 10-day disabled list, the Royals have gotten little production out of the two catchers on their active roster, Drew Butera and Cameron Gallagher. The duo has combined for eight hits -- no home runs -- in 43 at-bats (.186 average).