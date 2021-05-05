Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another RBI during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Perez extended Kansas City's lead with a 460-foot homer against Sam Hentges in the fifth inning. He also hit an RBI single in the third. The 30-year-old now has 553 career RBI, passing John Mayberry for ninth on the Royals leaderboard. Overall this season, Perez is hitting .268/.305/.518 while leading Kansas City in hits (30) and home runs (seven).