Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in season debut
Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
The catcher went deep in his second at bat of the season, as he was activated earlier in the day after missing the first 20 games of the year with a Grade 2 MCL tear. Manager Ned Yost could elect to take it somewhat cautiously with Perez and give the 27-year-old more days off than usual at first, but it's encouraging to see him off to a good start now at full health.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns from DL on Tuesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Tuesday activation growing likely•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Could return against Brewers•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Rehab moves to Omaha•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Begins rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...