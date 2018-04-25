Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in season debut

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

The catcher went deep in his second at bat of the season, as he was activated earlier in the day after missing the first 20 games of the year with a Grade 2 MCL tear. Manager Ned Yost could elect to take it somewhat cautiously with Perez and give the 27-year-old more days off than usual at first, but it's encouraging to see him off to a good start now at full health.