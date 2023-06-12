Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.

Perez went 11 games between homers, and he hit just .186 (8-for-43) in that span. The catcher hit well for much of May, but he's struggled a bit with consistent at the plate to begin June. He has multiple hits in three games this month, but he's also gone 0-fer five times. For the season, he's slashing .273/.308/.502 with 13 homers, 36 RBI, 30 runs scored and 14 doubles over 59 contests.