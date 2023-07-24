Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 loss against the Yankees.

Perez got the Royals on the board with a solo homer off Luis Severino in the fourth inning, his 16th long ball of the year and first since June 23. The home run snapped an 0-for-16 skid for the 33-year-old Perez. He's now slashing .246/.288/.431 with 41 RBI and 39 runs scored through 365 plate appearances this season.