Perez went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Tuesday in the Royals' 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Perez had been quiet through Kansas City's first four games, but he rediscovered the power stroke Tuesday that he displayed frequently during his 48-homer campaign in 2021. Fantasy managers should expect a fair amount of downturn in his power production in 2022, but he'll still be an elite contributor in home runs, RBI and runs relative to most other catchers while also producing a non-toxic batting average. Perez is also projected to handle one of the heavier workloads among all catchers; he played in 161 games in 2021 and has yet to get a day off in 2022.