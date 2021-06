Perez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI during Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

It was team-leading long balls number 11 and 12 of the year for Perez, who took Wil Crowe deep in the fourth inning followed by Chasen Shreve in the seventh. The 31-year-old backstop has now hit safely across the last six games, raising his season slash line to .280/.309/.507.