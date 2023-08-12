Perez went 4-for-4 with one double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Cardinals.

Perez opened the floodgates for Kansas City with a two-run double in the first then followed with a solo home run in the second to put the Royals up by nine. Perez now has 17 home runs on the season but has been struggling since the start of June, entering the game with a .204 batting average to go along with just five homers and 13 RBI over that stretch. Hopefully this performance will help springboard the 33-year-old veteran to a big finish to his season.