Royals' Salvador Perez: In Friday's lineup

Perez (thumb) will catch Heath Fillmyer and bat sixth against the Twins on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Perez will return to action after missing the past seven games due to a thumb injury. Though the Royals have been out of postseason contention for quite some time, Perez has remained a fixture in the starting lineup, so expect to see him playing on a regular basis for the rest of the 2018 campaign.