Perez suffered a left thumb injury Sunday while playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, Al Son de la LVBP reports.

Perez posted a video on Instagram of himself working out and he didn't seem to be overly affected by the injury, so it seems to be a day-to-day situation that shouldn't affect his availability for spring training. The 35-year-old Perez has gone 6-for-29 with two home runs for Leones del Caracas in winter ball thus far.