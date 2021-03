Perez agreed to a four-year, $82 million extension with the Royals on Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The extension begins in 2022 and includes a $13.5 million club option or $2 million buyout for 2026. The veteran backstop will turn 31 years old in May and posted a career-best .986 OPS in 156 plate appearances last season. Perez appeared in at least 129 games in each of the previous six seasons before the shortened 2020 campaign.