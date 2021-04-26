Perez was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday's game against the Tigers after jamming his thumb earlier in the contest, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double before departing.

The thumb injury resulted in a disappointing end to Perez's 1,000th career game in the big leagues. Per Rogers, Perez appeared to suffer the injury during a play at the plate in the third inning, but he was initially able to stay in the game after being evaluated by a team trainer. Cam Gallagher ended up replacing Perez three innings later, however, and the 30-year-old backstop's status for the remainder of the week is now uncertain. The Royals will presumably send Perez in for further tests on his thumb before an update on his condition is provided ahead of the team's two-game series in Pittsburgh that begins Tuesday.