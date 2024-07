Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Perez heads into the All-Star break 11-for-31 (.355) with three homers and eight RBI during his active eight-game hitting streak. The catcher is up to 17 homers on the year, giving him a good chance of surpassing the 23 he hit in each of the last two campaigns. He's added 62 RBI, 38 runs scored, 16 doubles and a .282/.343/.477 slash line over 94 contests.