Perez was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday with a concussion.

The Royals said initially that Perez avoided a concussion when he was removed from Saturday's game versus the Astros following a foul tip to the mask. However, evidently some symptoms must have cropped up since then, forcing Perez to the IL. Perez will be eligible for activation Sunday, but as is the case with all players recovering from concussions, it's difficult to project when he might be ready. With Freddy Fermin (finger) out for the season, the Royals are left with Logan Porter and Tyler Cropley as their available catchers.