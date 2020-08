Perez (eye) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The move isn't a surprising one, as Perez has missed most of the last week with blurred vision in his left eye. He last played Tuesday, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as next Friday, though the Royals have yet to release a timeline for his return. Reliever Randy Rosario was recalled in a corresponding move, with Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria set to split time behind the plate.