Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's win against Cleveland.

Perez belted his 14th home run of the season Sunday, adding a third RBI on a fielders choice. The 34-year-old had a rough June in which he batted just .194, but Perez remains one of the most reliable catchers in fantasy. On the season, Perez is batting .281 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles and 32 runs scored in 83 games played.