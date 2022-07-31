Perez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.
Perez is just 2-for-12 since returning from thumb surgery Friday, but he's made his two hits count -- both have been three-run blasts. His long ball Sunday was crushed, a 112.2 mph, 441-foot rocket to center field in the ninth inning to secure the victory. The catcher is slashing .209/.249/.438 with 13 long balls, 41 RBI, 27 runs scored and 13 doubles in 60 contests this year.
