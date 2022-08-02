Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.
Perez is up to three homers in four games since returning from thumb surgery, though he hasn't recorded any other hit in 16 at-bats in that span. His blast Monday opened the scoring, and it was a 452-foot moonshot that left his bat at 109.9 mph. The catcher is up to 14 long balls, 42 RBI and 28 runs scored while slashing .209/.249/.448 through 61 contests.
