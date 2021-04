Perez went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Indians.

Perez clubbed his second homer of the season, but he has racked up just four hits in 19 at-bats to begin the season while recording more than one knock just once in his first five games thus far. The veteran catcher is not the star player he once was, but he should remain one of the most potent forces in the Royals lineup in 2021.