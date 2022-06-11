Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.

Perez knocked a two-run shot off of Bruce Zimmermann in the first inning before doubling in a run in the third. The veteran catcher entered June with an unsightly .191/.226/.362 slash line but he's improved it to .210/.246/.425 as he looks to be breaking out of an early-season funk. In nine games this month, Perez has gone 10-for-34 (.294) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.