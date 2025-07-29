Perez exited Monday's game versus Atlanta in the top of the fifth inning after previously getting hit by a pitch in the elbow, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez was hit with a Spencer Strider fastball in the bottom of the third inning but stayed in the game only to be removed in favor of Freddy Fermin in the top of the fifth. Prior to exiting, Perez was 1-for-1 at the plate with one RBI. The veteran catcher has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last month-plus, slashing .304/.340/.685 with nine home runs, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored over the previous 30 days leading into Monday's contest.