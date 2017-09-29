Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Leaves game with groin soreness

Perez was removed from Thursday's game with left groin soreness.

His status for the final series of the season is up in the air. Perez has been banged up throughout the second half, even requiring a DL stint for an intercostal strain in August, but he still ranks fifth among all catchers in games played this season (129) despite the missed time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast