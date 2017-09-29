Royals' Salvador Perez: Leaves game with groin soreness
Perez was removed from Thursday's game with left groin soreness.
His status for the final series of the season is up in the air. Perez has been banged up throughout the second half, even requiring a DL stint for an intercostal strain in August, but he still ranks fifth among all catchers in games played this season (129) despite the missed time.
