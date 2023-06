Perez was removed from Friday's game versus the Rays due to cramps in his right hamstring.

Perez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run prior to his exit. Freddy Fermin entered the game in the sixth inning and would likely see a bump in playing time if Perez is forced to miss any additional time beyond Friday. Perez has been one of the Royals' best players, hitting .270 with 15 homers and 39 RBI over 69 contests this season.