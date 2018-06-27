Royals' Salvador Perez: Leaves Wednesday's game

Perez was removed from Wednesday's game after taking a foul a ball off his right hand, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Perez exited the contest in Milwaukee during the bottom of the ninth inning. The catcher will have some extra time to recover with a scheduled off day on tap for the Royals' on Thursday, but these sorts of injuries always poise a little concern. Expect an update on his status following the conclusion of Wednesday's tilt.