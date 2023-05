Perez left Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after he was in the glove in the eighth inning, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports. He went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored before exiting.

Perez was hit right in the hand by Anthony Santander's back swing, and he was unable to continue. The backstop was having a big day behind the plate with the pair of homers before leaving the contest. Freddy Fermin has taken over behind the plate.