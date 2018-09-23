Royals' Salvador Perez: Leaves yard in loss

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Royals' loss to the Tigers.

Perez took Tigers closer Shane Greene deep in the ninth inning, but Kansas City failed to deliver further offense against him. The backstop has homered 27 times and plated 77 runs this season to prop up a sluggish .232/.272/.438 line among a flawed fantasy catcher position.

