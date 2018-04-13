Royals' Salvador Perez: May embark on rehab assignment this weekend
Manager Ned Yost said that Perez (knee) is currently experiencing no pain and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Perez has been out since the beginning of the regular season after suffering a Grade 2 MCL tear on the eve of Opening Day. At the time of his injury an initial timetable put him about 4-to-6 weeks away from returning to the big leagues, though it appears that he could be back in action a little sooner, especially if he's able to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. In his absence, Drew Butera and Cameron Gallagher continue to split time behind the plate.
