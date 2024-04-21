Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in a loss against the Orioles on Saturday.

Perez got the Royals on the board with a three-run homer off Corbin Burnes in the bottom of the sixth and then singled home another two runs in the seventh, almost single-handedly bringing Kansas City back to within one run of Baltimore. It marked the fourth three-hit game of the season for the veteran catcher and his seventh multi-hit performance. He's now batting .359 in April with five homers, 18 RBI and nine runs scored.