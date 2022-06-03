site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: Moved to DH due to thumb
Perez is starting at designated hitter Friday against the Astros and may not be able to catch this weekend, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.
He was in the Royals' original lineup at catcher but was moved to DH as his ailing thumb continues to bother him. MJ Melendez is starting at catcher in Perez's place.
