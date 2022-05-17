Perez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured last after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The 32-year-old suffered a sprained left thumb during the matinee and will now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. It's unclear exactly how long Perez will be out as he continues to be evaluated, though he'll be eligible to be activated May 28. MJ Melendez should step in as Kansas City's primary catcher while Sebastian Rivero was promoted to handle backup duties.