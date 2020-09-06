Royals GM Dayton Moore said Sunday that Perez (eye) will soon begin participating at the Royals' alternate site, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Blurred vision sent Perez to the injured list last month. The official diagnosis was central serous chorioretinopathy, a condition in which fluid accumulates under the retina. Fortunately, it seems he's found a solution or has moved past the worst of the problem as he is set to begin participating soon. A return for the final 10 games or so would appear to be on the table if he can get up to speed in a hurry.