Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Friday's lineup

Perez is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez will remain on the bench for a second straight day, and considering he started the previous 30 games, it's fair to wonder whether he's dealing with some sort of injury. The Royals have yet to announce anything at this point in time, so it may just be a little breather for Perez. Either way, Cameron Gallagher will fill in at the catching position Friday.