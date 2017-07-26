Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Perez (ribs) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Although Perez expected to be able to play Wednesday's game after leaving Tuesday with right side rib tightness, manager Ned Yost will give the catcher a day off to rest. With the team about to receive a scheduled off day Thursday, Perez will get a few days to recover from the minor injury while Drew Butera fills in behind the plate. During the Royals' seven game win streak, Perez has gone 8-for-25 with two home runs and four RBI. He should be considered day-to-day, but will likely return to the lineup for Friday's series opener in Boston.
