Perez (hip) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Perez will miss a second consecutive game Saturday after leaving Thursday's contest with left hip soreness. Freddy Fermin will get the nod at catcher and bat eighth, and Cavan Biggio will work as Kansas City's designated hitter while batting seventh.
