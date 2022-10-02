site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: Not starting Sunday
Perez (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Perez left Saturday's game with a sore thumb, and he will get at least one day to rest and recover. MJ Melendez will replace Perez behind the plate.
