Perez went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Perez has logged multiple hits in five of his 11 games in September, and he's now batting .319 (15-for-47) this month. While his contact is up, he's not hitting for a lot of power -- he has just two extra-base hits in September, and both were home runs Sept. 1. The catcher is at a .253/.293/.415 slash line with 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 55 runs scored and 19 doubles through 131 contests overall, numbers largely similar to his 114-game 2022 campaign.