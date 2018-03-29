Royals' Salvador Perez: Officially hits DL

The Royals officially placed Perez on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The transaction comes one day after the Royals revealed that Perez was dealing with a Grade 2 tear of the MCL in his left knee, which he sustained while carrying a suitcase up a flight of stairs. The injury is projected to sideline Perez for 4-to-6 weeks, leaving Drew Butera to act as the team's primary backup. The Royals recalled Cam Gallagher from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move to provide depth behind Butera.