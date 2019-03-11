Royals' Salvador Perez: Officially hits injured list

Perez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list on Monday.

The move has no effect on Perez's return timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the year while he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The transaction makes room on the 40-man roster for new signing Martin Maldonado, who is expected to take over the starting job in Perez's absence.

