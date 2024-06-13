Perez went 2-for-2 with three walks in Wednesday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

Perez walked three times in a game for the first time in his career. The catcher has gone just 6-for-33 (.182) over 10 contests in June, but he's shown rare patience at the plate by drawing eight walks in that span. For the season, he's at a .302/.381/.488 slash line with 10 home runs, 42 RBI, 26 runs scored, 15 doubles and no stolen bases, and his 9.0 percent walk rate is double his previous career high, which was in a 39-game sample as a rookie in 2011.