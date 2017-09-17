Royals' Salvador Perez: Out again Sunday
Perez (side) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Perez will miss his third straight game Sunday as he continues dealing with an intercostal injury. Cam Gallagher will serve as the Royals' backstop Sunday with Perez being withheld from the lineup.
