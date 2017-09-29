Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Out at least two days

Perez (groin) will not play Friday or Saturday, but could take the field for Sunday's season finale, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Ned Yost will give Perez at least two days to recover from the groin soreness that forced him from Thursday's contest, but he could still take the field for the final game of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast