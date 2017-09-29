Royals' Salvador Perez: Out at least two days
Perez (groin) will not play Friday or Saturday, but could take the field for Sunday's season finale, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Ned Yost will give Perez at least two days to recover from the groin soreness that forced him from Thursday's contest, but he could still take the field for the final game of the regular season.
