Royals' Salvador Perez: Out of finale lineup
Perez (groin) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
There had been some hope that Perez would be able to return to action Sunday, but that won't be the case as he'll sit out of the season finale. Drew Butera will serve as the Royals' backstop in his place. Perez hit .268/.297/.495 to go with 27 home runs and 80 RBI this season, both of which are career-high marks for the 27-year-old.
