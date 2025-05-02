Perez (hip) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Perez exited Thursday's game against the Rays early with left hip soreness and will get at least one day off. With Perez idle, Freddy Fermin will catch and bat eighth, while Mark Canha gets the nod at designated hitter and hits sixth for Kansas City.
