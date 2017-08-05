Royals' Salvador Perez: Out Saturday, MRI results pending

Perez (oblique) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports.

Perez was forced from Friday's game in the seventh inning with discomfort in his right side, and manager Ned Yost later acknowledged that there is concern about the injury. An MRI was scheduled for Saturday, the results of which have not yet been disclosed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast