Royals' Salvador Perez: Out Saturday, MRI results pending
Perez (oblique) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports.
Perez was forced from Friday's game in the seventh inning with discomfort in his right side, and manager Ned Yost later acknowledged that there is concern about the injury. An MRI was scheduled for Saturday, the results of which have not yet been disclosed.
