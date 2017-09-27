Royals' Salvador Perez: Out Wednesday as planned
Perez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Perez will get the night off as the Royals have been knocked out of playoff contention. Drew Butera will start behind the dish and hit ninth. After Wednesday's night off, the Royals are expected to start Perez for the remainder of the 2017 season.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Will sit out Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Behind plate Saturday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Removed for precautionary reasons Friday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Shows health with homer, three RBI•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...