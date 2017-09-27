Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Out Wednesday as planned

Perez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Perez will get the night off as the Royals have been knocked out of playoff contention. Drew Butera will start behind the dish and hit ninth. After Wednesday's night off, the Royals are expected to start Perez for the remainder of the 2017 season.

