Perez is absent from the Royals' lineup Monday due to a sore foot as a result of being hit by a pitch in Sunday's win over the Dodgers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Matt Quatraro said that Perez could have served as the team's designated hitter, but he wanted to be safe with the slugger. Perez will be available off the bench and would seem to have a good shot to return to the lineup Tuesday.