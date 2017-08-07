Royals' Salvador Perez: Pain still evident

Perez (intercostal) said he is unsure of his timetable to return as he is still experiencing pain, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Ned Yost said Perez is feeling better than he did Sunday, according to Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City, but he's apparently still feeling pain when he swings and misses, so the Royals will wait for that to subside before moving forward with the backstop. A clearer timetable for his return should become available once Perez is able to pick up baseball activities with no issues.