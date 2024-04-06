Perez went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Perez turned in his third three-hit game of the season, but it was his walk that set up the go-ahead run. He was replaced by pinch runner Dairon Blanco, who stole second and scored on an MJ Melendez single in the eighth inning. Perez is batting .387 with two home runs, nine RBI, one double and four runs scored over 33 plate appearances for a strong start to 2024.