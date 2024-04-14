Perez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four total RBI in Saturday's win over the Mets.

Perez's hit in the fourth inning was initially rule a double, but it was overturned to a home run upon review, as the tape showed that the ball was deflected by Brandon Nimmo over the left-field wall at Citi Field. It was the fourth homer of the season for Perez and the 250th of his illustrious career. Perez is still the leader in the Kansas City clubhouse and he continues to play nearly every day between catcher and first base.