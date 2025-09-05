Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Perez helped the Royals finish erasing the early 3-0 deficit they faced, as he went yard in the seventh inning to tie the game. The catcher has gone just 4-for-32 (.125) over his last nine games, though all four of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He's up to 24 homers, 78 RBI, 47 runs scored and 33 doubles while slashing .240/.284/.444 through 133 contests. Perez has remained the Royals' primary catcher even with Carter Jensen getting a September call-up, as Jensen just made his first start at designated hitter in Thursday's contest. This may continue to be a trend as long as the Royals are within striking distance in the wild-card race, but don't be surprised to see Perez get more rest if they fall too far behind.